Brayden Marshall of the Winfield High School Cross Country Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brayden Marshall of the Winfield High School Cross Country Team.

Marshall has been leading the way for Winfield’s cross country team this season. Marshall broke the 15-minute barrier for the first time at the Dutch Miller Invitational, where he ran 14:57 to finish second. He went on to win the St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival the following weekend by 51 seconds in a time of 16:12.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

