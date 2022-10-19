Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brayden Marshall of the Winfield High School Cross Country Team.
Marshall has been leading the way for Winfield’s cross country team this season. Marshall broke the 15-minute barrier for the first time at the Dutch Miller Invitational, where he ran 14:57 to finish second. He went on to win the St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival the following weekend by 51 seconds in a time of 16:12.
“Brayden leads by example, and has a tremendous work ethic,” said head cross country coach Shawn Anderson.
Marshall’s work ethic and focus on running have been paying off this season. The junior is currently ranked as the top runner in AA according to Run WV cross-country rankings. In addition to his success locally, he has had success regionally, placing second out of 354 runners at the Louisville Classic a few weeks ago.
“It’s always fun to go to a big race like that and place high,” said Marshall.
Marshall started running during track and field in middle school after some encouragement from his mother. He quickly caught the attention of his coaches. After his first race, the cross-country coach, Ron Arthur, congratulated him on making the cross country team. Marshall said he didn’t know what cross country was, but went out for the team that fall and fell in love with distance running.
“The people in running are what make it amazing. There is so much support from teammates, coaches, and even competitors. I know we are not a very big state and everyone kind of knows everyone, so I am friends with a lot of the guys I compete against often, which I think is unique to the sport,” said Marshall.
In addition to cross-country, Marshall is a member of the track and field team, Junior Class vice president, and president of DECA at Winfield.
Winfield’s cross country team will be back in action on Thursday at 3 p.m. for the Region 4 Championship meet at Cedar Lakes in Ripley, West Virginia.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
