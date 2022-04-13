Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Brayden Marshall of the Winfield High School Track and Field Team.
Marshall is coming off an impressive performance at the Carlos Akers & Doc Hale Memorial Invitational. Marshall won the 3200m in a time of 9:19.04, currently the fastest time in the state this year. The sophomore also took third place in the 800m in a time of 2:03.61.
“Brayden is just a tremendous young man. Great work ethic, integrity, and someone who leads by example. He has some natural, God-given ability, but works hard to enhance that ability every day,” said Winfield Boy’s head coach Sean Anderson.
After an all-state performance last season, where he finished fifth in the in the 3200m and sixth in the 1600m at the state meet, Marshall currently has the fastest time AA in the 3200m, and second-fastest time in the 1600m and 800m. Marshall attributes a lot of his success this season to his coaches, teammates, and family.
“Everyone around the sport is supportive, even competitors, so that has been one of the most helpful things,” said Marshall. “My parents have helped me stay motivated. The sport is a lot about dedication, and forcing yourself to go train almost every day,” he continued.
Marshall started competing in track and field in Middle School after some encouragement from his mother. He really enjoyed his first season of track, saying “I immediately fell in love with the sport. Running is probably one of the best things to ever come into my life.”
Marshall’s love for the sport is reflected in his focus on long-term goals. He would like to break the school record in the 3200m before he graduates and then go on to run at the college level.
In addition to track and field, Marshall is a member of the cross-country team, DECA, and Key Club at Winfield. Marshall and the rest of Winfield’s track team will be back in action at home on Friday at 4 p.m. for the Dick Dunlap Winfield Classic.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
