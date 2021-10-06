Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Brayden Marshall of Winfield High School Cross Country.
Marshall is coming off an impressive performance at the Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. He led West Virginia’s top-ranked AA team, Winfield, placing 7th out of 222 competitors in the seeded elite 5K section with a time of 15:44. The meet featured over 100 teams from 8 states.
The sophomore is currently the second-ranked runner in AA, according to RunWV’s cross country rankings. Marshall has consistently improved throughout the season. He kicked off the season with a second-place finish in a time of 16:32 at the Dutch Miller Cross Country Invitational. He followed that up with two more second-place finishes at the St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival and Chick-fil-a Invitational, running 16:29 and 15:25 respectively.
“The season has been going great. I set a goal to run under 15:50 this season, and I have already done that twice this season. It’s been nice to have the training that we’ve done over the summer and the past couple years pay off,” said Marshall.
Marshall says his favorite part about cross country is that your performance all comes down to the amount of training you do year-round, how you treat your body, and how you prepare for the season.
Coach Anderson said of Marshall, “He has a great work ethic and put a lot of work in last offseason, which is showing in the results this year. He comes to practice every day prepared and ready to get after it and would run through a wall if asked.”
Marshall started competing in track and field in middle school, and was quickly recruited to join the cross-country team. He attributes a lot of his success to his middle and high school coaches as well as his teammates and training partners who have been great role models.
In addition to cross country and track and field, Marshall is a member of DECA and Key Club at Winfield.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
