Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Matthew McAfee of St. Albans Wrestling.
McAfee won a state championship in the 126lb weight class this season and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.
“The state tournament went according to plan. I was able to get a couple quick pins in my first two matches,” said McAfee. “I knew I was in for a tough match in the semi-finals, but I was able to rack up enough points to take the victory. Then in the finals, I wrestled a guy I hadn’t wrestled before, but was able to get the pin.”
McAfee put together an impressive record this season, going 45-1 with 38 pins. The sophomore is now 65-4 for his career.
“Matthew has worked his whole life to reach the success he has had. He knows what it takes to become a champion and stay humble. Our team, school, coaching staff, and community is proud to be part of this young man’s success,” said coach Daren Gilfilen.
McAfee started wrestling when he was around 4 years old and attributes a lot of his success to the training he has put in over the last 13 years with Team Mahindra Wrestling. During the club season, McAfee says he has been able to compete in some larger national-level club meets, and this experience has helped him compete well during the state tournaments. He considers Josh Humphreys, a coach for Team Mahindra and collegiate wrestler at Lehigh University, a role model and mentor and enjoys the opportunity to train with him when he is home for the summers.
In addition to wrestling, McAfee is also involved in the TV production program at St. Albans and is interested in sports broadcasting.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
