Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Caleb Nutter of Buffalo Basketball.
Nutter has been leading the way for Buffalo’s Basketball team. The senior shooting guard is the leading scorer for the Bisons, averaging 18.4 points per game.
“Caleb is a tremendous asset to our basketball eam. He has the ability to give us a spark during the game by attacking the basket, knocking down a shot from behind the arch, or finding open areas behind the defense to be assisted in a score,” said Head Coach Adam Scott.
Buffalo defeated county rival Poca 56-52 last week, and Nutter had 19 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.
“Caleb is a natural competitor as well as his teammates. Watching them work together and make each other better, or get each other open is a joy to watch as a coach. He and his fellow seniors are great leaders on the floor for our younger guys coming off the bench,” said Coach Scott.
Nutter, who started playing basketball in kindergarten, said “I think it’s the passion mostly and how it’s fast paced and you have to play as a team if you want to win games.”
Nutter attributes a lot of his success this season to some of his trainers and coach Scott, saying “My coach is a good role model. He has taught me a lot over the past four years.”
In addition to basketball, Nutter is a leader of the Fuel Bible Club and member of the baseball team at Buffalo. The senior plans to play baseball and study criminal justice in college. Nutter has earned first team all-state honors for baseball.
Buffalo was expected to be back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they take on Ravenswood at home.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
