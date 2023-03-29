The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ryker Parker of St. Albans Baseball is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Ryker Parker of St. Albans Baseball.

Parker has started the season strong, contributing in many ways to the 5-0 St. Albans Baseball Team. The sophomore pitches, plays third and first base, and contributes in the batter’s box. Parker pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out 7 in a win against Riverside on Thursday, and then went 2-3, driving in 4 runs, with a home run and a double on Saturday to help lead St. Albans past Oak Hill.

