Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Ryker Parker of St. Albans Baseball.
Parker has started the season strong, contributing in many ways to the 5-0 St. Albans Baseball Team. The sophomore pitches, plays third and first base, and contributes in the batter’s box. Parker pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out 7 in a win against Riverside on Thursday, and then went 2-3, driving in 4 runs, with a home run and a double on Saturday to help lead St. Albans past Oak Hill.
“I have been focusing on trying to get on base and not trying to do to much,” said Parker when discussing the season.
Parker’s focus has always been on improvement and helping his team win.
“When I first transferred here, Coach Whitman told me I can’t promise you anything other than that when I leave here, I will be the best player I could possibly be, so that definitely motivated me to work harder to earn a spot,” said Parker.
Parker will be looking to build off a great freshman season where he earned 1st Team All-Conference honors for the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Parker has been playing baseball since he was 3 years old. He says that he likes how baseball is so mental.
“You can have a bad game one day, then have the best game of your life the next day, and then go back to striking out, so you have to keep a level head and it teaches you a lot,” said Parker.
St. Albans will be back in action Thursday when they host Huntington at 7 p.m.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
