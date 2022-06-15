Editor’s note: This is the final Gamer column for the season.
Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present the Male Gamer of the Year to Toby Payne of Poca High School.
Toby Payne of Poca High School was a standout performer on the football field and a contributor on the 2022 State Championship Basketball Team.
Payne did a little bit of everything for the Dots football team this season. Offensively he had 53 receptions for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 47 carries for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns. Defensively he recorded 73 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. Payne also contributed on special teams with 11 kick returns for 215 yards and 3 punt returns for 35 yards.
“Toby is as unselfish of a player there is, and this program was lucky to have him come through it. He elevated everyone’s play, and played his best ball when the stakes were the highest,” said Head Coach Seth Ramsey
On the basketball court this season, Payne averaged 6.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds including a standout performance in the Regional Championship game against Charleston Catholic where he had 13 points and 9 rebounds to help send the Dots to the State Tournament.
“Toby was a very important part of our team and played a big role in helping us win the state championship,” said Head Basketball Coach Allen Osbourne.
Payne earned First Team All-state honors in football as a defensive back in 2019, and as a utility player on offense in 2020 and 2021. He finished his career, which included the shortened season in 2019, with 133 receptions for 2,669 yards and 31 touchdowns, and 456 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns.
“Toby is one of the best football players that have ever put on the uniform at Poca. His impact on this program can’t be detailed by numbers alone, although statistically he is the greatest WR to ever play at Poca High School,” said Head Coach Seth Ramsey.
Looking back at his high school career, Payne said, “Poca is just special. Coach Ramsey and Coach Osbourne helped me so much and getting to play with Isaac McKneely and my brother was definitely a highlight.”
Payne will be teaming up with his brother, Ethan Payne, once again this fall as Payne has committed to attend Marshall University and play football for the Thundering Herd.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named male Gamer of the Week this Fall, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.