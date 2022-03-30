Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Quarrier Phillips of Hurricane Baseball.
Phillips has helped Hurricane’s baseball team start fast this season. The senior hit 6-10 with 8 runs batted in and 9 runs scored in the first four games of the season in which Hurricane run-ruled each of its opponents.
“The season is going well; we are starting to settle in,” said Philips. “We have a lot of depth this season, especially pitching, and we have been really focusing on trying not to do too much at the plate,” he continued. “We have 8 seniors on the roster that have all played together since 8-year-old all-stars, so we have a lot of team chemistry.”
“Quarrier is a great young man who is a leader and is taking ownership in our team. He brings high energy and character to all practices and games,” said coach Sutphin.
Phillips started playing baseball when he was 5. He says he likes the individual aspects of the sport.
“No one can bail you out when you are at the plate. You must win,” Philips explained.
When discussing role models, he pointed to the upperclassmen his freshman year at Hurricane, specifically Austin Dearing, who put in extra time to help him succeed. That season Phillips was named Kanawha Valley Freshman of the Year.
Phillips earned an all-tournament selection in last year’s state tournament where Hurricane came up just short of Bridgeport in the Championship game.
“Really, our only goal this year is to win the state championship,” said Phillips.
Hurricane is 6-1 this season headed into their spring break trip. The team will head to North Carolina to play East Mecklenburg and Myers Park, before returning to play Parkersburg South on Friday.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
