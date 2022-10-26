Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Daniel Piekarski of Poca Soccer.
Piekarski stepped up big for Poca’s soccer team late in the season, scoring two goals and adding three assists in the 11-0 victory against Tug Valley in their first sectional game.
The second sectional game against Winfield went into penalty kicks. For the penalty kicks, the decision was made to put Piekarski in goal. After falling 2-0, he made two great saves and scored a goal in the fifth to force a sixth round, where Poca was able to win the contest.
“This game, Danny Piekarski definitely pulled victory from the jaws of defeat in the end,” said head coach Brock Jarrett.
Piekarski has led the Dots with 21 goals this season and added 8 assists as well. The junior scored important goals down the stretch, including the only goal scored in the Herbert Hoover game to help the Dots finish the season 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
“Danny is a great kid who is very athletic and excels at whatever he does. While only a junior, he is a team captain and does a great job mentoring his younger teammates, which include four freshmen and seven sophomores among the 15-man roster,” said Jarrett.
Piekarski started playing soccer when he was 4, and says he loves the feeling of scoring a goal or winning a tough game. He attributes a lot of his success this season to the coaching he has received from his high school coaches, and his teammates putting him in position to succeed.
In addition to soccer, Jarett was also on the state champion Poca Basketball team last season.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
