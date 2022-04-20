Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Nick Pitchford of the Buffalo High School Track and Field Team.
Pitchford has been turning in strong performances this season for Buffalo’s track and field team. He scored 30.5 points, good for high point, at the Dick Darby Classic. The sophomore won the 800-meter run, 300-meter hurdles, and 4x800m relay, and added a second-place finish in the 400-meter.
“Nick is the kind of athlete every coach wants. He is versatile, hardworking, and loves track. Nick has the talent to succeed in 8-10 events, but I can only use him in 4 — not a bad problem to have,” said head coach Jamie Burgess.
Pitchford is currently the top 800-meter runner in single A with a time of 2:02.48 set at the Dick Dunlap Winfield Classic last weekend. He is also ranked in the top 10 in the 400-meter and 300-hurdles.
“I got off to a bumpy start, but I have it back to where I want it. I am starting to hit personal bests again, so I am in a good spot right now,” Pitchford said when discussing his season.
He went on to attribute a lot of his success this season to the support he receives from his family, coaches, and former Buffalo track athletes Dylan, Devon and Dom Rich. Pitchford says the Rich brothers, who each ran at the collegiate level, have been great role models for him and have helped him improve as a runner.
Pitchford started out as a hurdler but has shifted his focus to the middle-distance races. He says his goal this season is to win the 800-meter and 300-hurdles at the state meet. Last season, he finished sixth and ninth, respectively. In addition to track and field, Pitchford is a member of the cross country and basketball teams at Buffalo.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
