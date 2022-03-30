Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald would like to congratulate the Poca High School Basketball Team on their State Title.
Poca boys’ basketball team won the WVSAC AA State Championship on Saturday March 19, with a 65-48 victory over 19-5 Bluefield. After losing to Williamstown 50-47 in last year’s state championship game, Poca came back on a mission. The team went 26-1 this season, winning 23 games by double digits, including every game in the playoffs, on their way to the state title. Poca defeated Magnolia in the first round of the state playoffs 43-19 and followed with a 60-32 victory over Ravenswood in the semi-finals before their 65-48 victory over Bluefield in the finals.
The senior-laden team finished with a combined 79-13 record and made 3 state tournament appearances. The senior class included the two-time West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time West Virginia State Player of the Year, Isaac McKneely; Toby Payne, who earned all-state honorable mention and has signed to play football at Marshall; Jackson Toney who earned second team all-state; and Kambel Meeks who earned all-state honorable mention this season.
“We are really proud of our players as they performed outstanding both on and off the court,” said coach Allen Osbourne. “We wanted to represent our school and community in a positive way. It was very special to win our third state championship in program history, especially for our seniors.”
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
