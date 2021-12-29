Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Isaac McKneely of Poca Basketball.
McKneely has helped lead the Dots to a 4-1 record this season. The returning West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year started strong this season, averaging 24 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 guard has amassed 1,486 career points, an impressive feat with a shortened season last year. The senior has the potential to push toward the 2,000-career-point milestone later this season.
“Isaac is a leader on and off the court, and is the epitome of what a student athlete should be,” coach Allen Osborn said. “He has like a 4.2 GPA in addition to all of his accomplishments on the court. I have been around basketball in this area for almost 40 years, and he is one of the best I have ever seen.”
McKneely says he has enjoyed playing the basketball with the same group of friends from youth leagues through high school in Poca.
“It has taken a lot of hard work and a lot of good people around me like my family, coaches, and friends to get to this point,” he said.
McKneely went on to say that he is looking to enjoy his last season playing for the Dots, but still has goals he would like to accomplish. He would like to repeat as player of the year and win a state title. Poca came up short in the championship game last season, so Mckneely and the Dots are motivated to come away with a state title this year.
McKneely has committed to play basketball at the University of Virginia next year.
“He knows what is ahead and has been working really hard in the weight room and on the court to get his body ready for the next level,” said Coach Osborne.
In addition to basketball, McKneely is a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Poca.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.