Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Kambel Meeks of Poca Basketball.
Meeks has been leading the way for the 5-2 Poca basketball team this season.
“We built a structure we are very pleased with, and Kambel has had a big role. He’s a leader on our team and he’s played really well for us. As Kambel goes, we go,” said head coach Allen Osbourne.
A key contributor on last year’s state championship team, Meeks came in clutch this season in Poca’s victory over Winfield on Dec. 22. He was able to score a buzzer-beating layup to give Poca the 35-33 victory.
The senior guard is averaging 11.7 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game this season. He attributes a lot of his success this season to the work he puts in during the off season. Meeks went on to say, “Coaches and teammates around me just bring me up and we just play for each other.”
Meeks says he started playing basketball when he was around 2 years old. He says that his dad and older brother all played, and have been great mentors for him. Meeks also drew inspiration when he was younger from watching Noah Cottrill play, saying “He was one of the best players in the country and he was from West Virginia.”
Regarding his team this year, Coach Osbourne said, “We are just trying to gain respect every day we play, and get better. We are looking forward to the next opportunity to play.”
Poca will be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to take on Bluefield at 7 p.m.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
