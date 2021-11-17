Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Kambel Meeks of Poca High School Football.
Meeks has been a great contributor to Poca’s football team in his first year playing the sport. The junior leads the team with 4 interceptions this season, and has accounted for 38 tackles. On the offensive side of the ball, he has 14 receptions for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns including a 58-yard touchdown reception on Friday night helping propel the Dots to a 28-6 victory over Liberty Raleigh in the first round of the state playoffs. Meeks has also returned 5 kicks for 104 yards.
Coach Seth Ramsey on Meeks, “He has done a really good job, and has gotten better every game. He really ignites things for us with his energy, a lot like he does on the basketball court. He is a really tough kid who loves his teammates and loves to compete. This is the first year he has played football, and we are really excited to see how much more he can improve.”
Meeks said Coach Ramsey and teammate Toby Payne talked him into playing football this year. He says he likes the physicality of the sport, and wishes he would’ve started earlier.
“I am thankful for Coach Ramsey and the coaching staff, who really took the time and got me ready to play this season,” said Meeks.
No. 5 Poca will host No. 13 Frankfort, who upset No. 4 Lincoln in the first-round last weekend. The quarterfinal match between Poca and Frankfort is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Poca.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
