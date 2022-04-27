Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Will Rice of the Winfield High School Tennis Team.
Rice has helped lead Winfield’s tennis team to a 9-2 record this season. The junior is 11-0 at #2 singles and has an 8-3 record at #1 doubles.
“Will brings experience and a positive example to the team that has been essential to our team’s 9-2 record,” said head coach Kyle Spaulding. Rice gained experience last year on his way to a state title at #4 singles. “Will was selected as a team captain this year. He demonstrates great leadership qualities, encouraging his teammates and supporting them during their matches,” coach Spaulding continued.
Rice has been winning in dominant fashion this season. In his last four matches, he defeated Nitro 8-0, Logan 8-4, Ravenswood 8-3, and Scott 8-0.
“Will is always willing to listen to instruction during practices and matches, always giving 110% effort. When faced with adversity, Will has been able to control his emotions, stay positive, and make the necessary adjustments,” said coach Spaulding.
Rice attributes a lot of his success this season to the work he put in during the off season on his serve and ground strokes with his coaches Kyle Spaulding and Bob Mooney. When looking ahead to the rest of the season, Rice says his goal is to enjoy playing the game he loves, keep his family proud, and try to win another state title.
In addition to tennis, Rice is also a member of National Honor Society and the basketball team at Winfield High School.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
