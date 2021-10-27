Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Mathew Scheneberg of Winfield High School Cross Country.
Scheneberg won the Region 4 AA Championship meet held in Ripley on Thursday with a time of 16:03, and Winfield won the meet with the low score of 23.
The 2020 state meet runner up, Scheneberg has led the top-ranked Generals this season. Scheneberg has won every meet he has competed in this year. He started off the season with a win at the Dutch Miller Cross Country Invitational with a time of 16:20 and followed that up with wins at St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Invitational 16:08, Chick-Fil-A Invitational 15:23, and Ripley Covered Bridge 16:17.
Coach Anderson said of Scheneberg, “Matthew has tremendous character. Great young man with a great work ethic who leads by example. He has so many great traits, it’s really hard to describe him and what he means to our team.”
Scheneberg started running track in 6th grade, and quickly gravitated to the distance races after running the 800m in a meet.
“I like the competitiveness and team atmosphere of cross country,” he said. “I have never been a part of team as close as this one.”
Scheneberg attributes a lot of his success to his parents, who have encouraged him to do his best at whatever he puts his mind to.
In addition to cross country, Scheneberg is a member of the track and field team and National Honors Society at Winfield. He plans to continue his running career in college and is still evaluating his options.
Winfield will be back in action at the State Meet at Cabell Midland on Saturday.
“We have a great group of seniors this year who have provided great leadership, working together as a unit and family to accomplish that one common goal, and we are going to give it our best shot this weekend,” Coach Anderson said.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.