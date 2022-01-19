Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Seth Shilot of Winfield High School Basketball.
Shilot had an impressive game Friday night against Putnam County rival Hurricane. Shilot had a double-double with 28 points and 17 rebounds to help lead the 8-1 Winfield Generals to a 72-66 victory.
“The team has been playing really well. We have played some tough games and we’ve battled through and won most of them. I feel like we haven’t reached our full potential, but we’re going to be there soon,” said Shilot.
This season, Shilot is averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds: shooting 63% from 2 and 30% from 3. The senior forward has scored in the double digits every game this season, with game high points of 28, 26, and 24.
“Seth is a guy who has been improving his game in areas other than scoring. He’s been our leading rebounder and a guy who’s always around the ball. He’s developing into a leader, which we will need to continue to be successful this year,” said coach Stephens.
Shilot started playing basketball when he was in first grade. He says that he looks up to his dad, who has supported him throughout. He is also thankful for his little league coaches and coach Stephens for helping him progress to where he is now. In addition to basketball, Shilot is a member of National Honor Society at Winfield.
Shilot’s goals for the rest of the season are all focused on the team: playing hard every night, winning as much as possible, and trying to win a state title. Last year, Winfield made it to the semi-finals of the state tournament. The Generals will be back in action on Friday at Linsly.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
