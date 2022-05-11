Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Co-Gamer of the Week awards to Jacob Smolder and Zach Giertz of the Hurricane High School Tennis Team.
Smolder and Giertz have led the way for the region 4 champion, Hurricane Tennis Team. Smolder, a freshman, has had an impressive season amassing a 10-3 region record and a regional championship title at #1 singles. Giertz, a sophomore, boasts a 12-2 region record and a runner up performance at the region 4 championships at #2 singles. At #1 doubles, Smolder and Giertz combined for a 10-4 region record, and qualified for the state tournament with a third-place finish at the regional championship.
“Jacob and Zach have put in so much work during the season and in the off-season, and I’m thrilled to see all of their hard work pay off. They have a passion for the game and are fierce competitors on the court,” said Head Coach Ashley White. “What is just as impressive as their tennis skills, however, is their positive attitude and sportsmanship both on and off the court. Regardless of the match outcome, they keep their heads up, move forward, and support the rest of the team.”
Tennis runs in the family for Smolder. He decided to try tennis after seeing his older sister, a standout on Hurricane’s girls’ team, play tennis when they were younger. Smolder says he looks up to his dad, who played tennis at the University of Charleston.
Similarly, Giertz started playing tennis with his family when he was young, and says his mother encouraged him to play competitively by joining the middle school team.
Hurricane, who went undefeated in the regular season, was able to get their whole team out of the regional championship, positioning them well for the state tournament. Hurricane will be back in action Thursday, May 12, at Schoenbaum Courts for the State Tournament.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
