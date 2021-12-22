Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Sam Giordano of St. Albans wrestling.
Giordano has been a standout performer on the 14-2 St. Albans wrestling team. He is 12-3 this season with 7 pins in the 120-weight class. Giordano was one match away from making it to day two of the state tournament last year as a freshman, and has used that as fuel this offseason.
“I worked hard this offseason and dropped down a weight class to be more competitive this season,” said Giordano.
Coach Daren Gilfilen on Giordano, “Sam has matured over the summer into a fine young man; he works hard on the mat and in the classroom. I never hear complaints from Sam; his answer is always yes coach and he has been that way since he was young.”
Giordano’s dad introduced him to wrestling, and his parents have been supportive throughout. Giordano on the sport of wrestling, “It’s one of the original sports, its head-to-head, and very challenging. I like the competitiveness and fitness required to be good in the sport.”
He says that his club coach, Josh Humphreys, who is a wrestler at Lehigh University, is one of his role models.
“He really motivates me to be better and has taught me a lot of moves and techniques,” said Giordano.
Giordano is focused on improving his regular-season record and ranking to earn a high seed entering the state tournament in March. His goal is to place and help his team finish as one of the top teams in the state. St. Albans wrestling will be back in action Thursday at the Hunt Dual meet.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
