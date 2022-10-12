Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Ty Steorts of Hurricane Cross Country.
Steorts has been leading the way for the MSAC champion Hurricane cross country team. Steorts hasn’t finished lower than 2nd this season, winning 5 of 7 races. The sophomore started off the season fast, winning the Dutch Miller Invitational in a season’s best time 14:56 and hasn’t let up. Last weekend, he won the MSAC championship race in a time of 15:59.
“Ty is a great kid and a hard worker. He’s really taking his training serious and the results are showing,” said head coach Jimmy Cunningham.
Steorts is currently the top ranked runner in AAA according to the Run WV runner rankings. “I think he could end up being one of the best runners to come out of WV, and that is saying a lot with the talented runners WV has produced. I’m excited to see how he finishes off his sophomore CC Season,” said Cunningham.
Steorts started running cross country in middle school after some encouragement from his mother. His mother ran in college and started running local races with Steorts before middle school. Steorts says racing is his favorite part of running, and he loves the adrenaline rush of competing.
Hurricane has been a dominant team this year, winning the MSAC Championships by 24 points with all 5 scorers placing in the top 10. The team currently has 3 runners in the top 6 in the Run WV runner rankings.
“The season has been going well, and the team has been finishing great. I am hoping to go out and win a state title, and I think we have a real good shot at winning states as a team, too,” said Steorts. Hurricane will begin their pursuit of a state title at the Region 4 Championships in Ripley on Oct. 20.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
