Ty Steorts of Hurricane Cross Country is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Ty Steorts of Hurricane Cross Country.

Steorts has been leading the way for the MSAC champion Hurricane cross country team. Steorts hasn’t finished lower than 2nd this season, winning 5 of 7 races. The sophomore started off the season fast, winning the Dutch Miller Invitational in a season’s best time 14:56 and hasn’t let up. Last weekend, he won the MSAC championship race in a time of 15:59.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

