Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present one of two Male Gamer of the Week awards this week to Lucas Talley of Hurricane Wrestling.
Talley has been a standout performer on Hurricane’s wrestling team this year. Talley is 34-7 this season and is coming off a second-place finish in Region IV Championship in the 138lb weight class.
The junior achieved his 100th win this season, and had an impressive 65 pins during that stretch.
“My season has been a little rough, I dealt with some injuries earlier in the season but I am feeling good now,” said Talley.
“This sport is one of the most demanding sports, both physically and mentally. Lucas has that rare ability to lead a team in what is essentially an individual sport. I can’t say enough of his commitment to the sport, his team, and the pursuit of his own goals,” said coach Burch.
Talley has been wrestling for 12 years and says he enjoys that the hard work you put in goes a long way in dictating the outcome of the match. He says his dad, who was a collegiate wrestler, introduced him to the sport and has been a great role model for him.
Talley’s next match will be against the third-place finisher from the Region III Championship, Braxton Huffman of St. Albans, in the first round of the State Tournament.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
