Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Jackson Toney of Poca Basketball.
Toney has had an impressive season, averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2 steals for the 22-1 Poca basketball team.
“My season has been going well. I have been trying to be a more confident scorer, and then I have always taken pride in my defense. I worked hard in the off season, and going against Isaac every day in practice has definitely helped me this season,” Toney said when discussing his season.
“Jackson is an outstanding young man and great player to coach. He has a strong work ethic and is a good shooter and solid defender,” said coach Osborne. “He has developed into a very good player and does everything for our team. He scores, handles the ball, defends, rebounds and is a leader on and off the court.’
Toney started playing basketball when he was around 6 years old and says he fell in love with the game early on.
“I enjoy the relationships I have built through the sport. We have all been playing together since we were in third grade,” said Toney, adding how thankful he is for his coaches, teammates and family for helping and supporting him along the way.
In addition to playing basketball at Poca, Toney is also the Student Body Vice President and a member of National Honor Society.
Toney is planning to go to college to study chemical engineering, marine biology or teaching.
The Dots will be back in action on Thursday, March 10, at Poca High School, where they will take on Charleston Catholic in the first round of the Region IV Championships.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
