Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Winfield’s 4x800m team.
Winfield’s 4x800m team is made up of Brayden Marshall (JR), Justin Lipscomb (JR), Jordon Reesman (SR), Adam Criser (SR), and Landen Bach (SR). The 4x800m team has been leading the state the majority of the season, and ran 4:24.86 to win the St. Mary’s meet by over 35 seconds.
“These guys work great together and work hard in practice. They all push each other and all have a common goal of being the best 4x800 team AA. All lead by example and have exemplary work ethic,” said head coach Shawn Anderson.
Winfield’s 4x800m team is currently second to Frankfort, who will be one of the main challengers for the team title this year. Winfield won the AA State title in 2022.
“I would like to podium in the 3200m and 1600m individually and then be part of the 4x800m. Hopefully we can take down Frankfort since they got us in cross country,” said Criser when discussing goals this season.
When discussing the team Marshall said, “I think it’s just teamwork. Running is an individual sport when you are on the track, but what happens off the track is a lot bigger than just four guys on the relay. It’s the entire team atmosphere that we have…but even more so within the distance and mid distance. We are especially close with doing cross country in the fall and track in the spring and that being able to work together and motivate each other really helps us bring everyone together and makes everyone faster.”
The 4x800m team are also standout performers in the individual events. Brayden Marshall is currently the top-ranked runner in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m running 1:59, 4:18, 9:00 respectively. Justin Lipscomb is currently ranked 3rd in the 1600m, 4th in the 3200m, and 8th in the 800m in 4:26, 9:37, and 2:05 respectively. Jordon Reesman is 7th in the 800m with a time of 2:03. Adam Criser is ranked 9th in the 1600m with a time of 4:42. Landen Bach is currently just outside the top-10 with a 54.63 in the 400m.
In addition to track and field and cross country, the 4x800m team is very involved at Winfield with multiple members of student council, national honors society, and other academic clubs.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
