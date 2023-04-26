The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Winfield High School's 4x800m Track Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.'s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Winfield’s 4x800m team.

Winfield’s 4x800m team is made up of Brayden Marshall (JR), Justin Lipscomb (JR), Jordon Reesman (SR), Adam Criser (SR), and Landen Bach (SR). The 4x800m team has been leading the state the majority of the season, and ran 4:24.86 to win the St. Mary’s meet by over 35 seconds.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

