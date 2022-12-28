Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week award to Will James of St. Albans Wrestling.
James has gotten off to a great 12-1 start this season in the 157-pound weight class. The senior has a career 84-46 record, and will be looking for his 100th win this season.
“Will has been a staple of our line-up for four years now. He’s always on time and ready to work on the mat as hard as he does in the classroom. Will is always a leader in the practice room and at our matches and he’s grown into a fine young man. We can’t wait to see all the things he can accomplish!” head coach Daren Gilfilen said.
James finished second at the Bruce Niday Classic, which featured a 16-wrestler bracket. St. Albans finished 2nd out of 29 teams at the Bruce Niday Classic hosted at Spring Valley High School.
“The team is doing well; we actually have a lot of newer people and they have been improving and filling in the gaps left from some experienced seniors last year,” said James.
James started wrestling in seventh grade after some friends encouraged him to join during sign-ups at lunch. He says that he became interested in the sport from the first day of practice.
“I like that it’s individual and it’s all up to you,” said James.
When discussing this season, James attributed a lot of his success to the work he put in during the offseason, and former teammate Colton Spradling, who James says was a great mentor for him.
In addition to wrestling, James is a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and helps tutor math at St. Albans. He is weighing his options to wrestle in college, and plans to study electrical engineering.
St. Albans wrestling will be back in action on Dec. 29 at the Wheeling Park Duels.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Male Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
