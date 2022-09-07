Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Winfield’s Golf Team.
Winfield’s golf team, made up of Andrew Johnson, Jackson Woodburn, Stephen McDavid, and Preston Kieffer, has been dominate this season winning every tournament and match they have played. The team started the season by winning the Capital City Classic by 10 strokes. The event held at Edgewood Country Club featured 27 teams from all three high school divisions. The team has gone on to win the Big 10-Cardinal Conference Challenge featuring 20 schools by a 14-stroke margin, and the Cardinal Conference Championships by a 15-stroke margin. All four golfers, received individual all-conference honors.
The Generals finished second at the state tournament last year, and are itching to get back to the tournament.
“Last year we had three solid golfers, but this year we have 4 golfers that can shoot even to 75,” said Woodburn.
High school golf teams each have four golfers playing in matches, and the lowest three scores are added together for the team score. “If someone has a bad day, we always have it covered,” said Johnson.
The team made of juniors and sophomores used the runner-up finish last season to fuel the offseason.
“We are all members at Sleepy Hollow, and we played a lot of golf together this summer,” said Kieffer. Looking ahead, “We are just looking forward to playing some really good teams, and trying to make it to states,” said McDavid.
The Generals are undefeated in league play and are setting their sights on the Regional Championships to be held at Riverside Golf Club on Sept. 27 with the ultimate goal of earning a spot at the WV State Finals to be held on Oct. 4-5 at Oglebay Resort Golf Club in Wheeling.
“These four, as well as all of the young men and women on our team, invest a significant amount of their time working to continuously improve upon their game. They take their performances and winning to heart each and every time they tee it up. I’m immensely proud and honored to witness their success,” said Head Coach Dean Bowers.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
