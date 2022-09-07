The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Winfield Golf.jpg

Winfield’s Golf Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Male Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Winfield’s Golf Team.

Winfield’s golf team, made up of Andrew Johnson, Jackson Woodburn, Stephen McDavid, and Preston Kieffer, has been dominate this season winning every tournament and match they have played. The team started the season by winning the Capital City Classic by 10 strokes. The event held at Edgewood Country Club featured 27 teams from all three high school divisions. The team has gone on to win the Big 10-Cardinal Conference Challenge featuring 20 schools by a 14-stroke margin, and the Cardinal Conference Championships by a 15-stroke margin. All four golfers, received individual all-conference honors.

AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

