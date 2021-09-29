Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Austin Thornton of the Winfield High School Soccer Team.
Winfield is 4-1-2 in conference play and 5-4-3 overall this season. Thornton has contributed greatly to the Generals, scoring seven goals and accounting for four assists in 12 games this season.
“He’s a striker who pressures defenses and stretches them out with his speed and ability,” Coach Rader said of Thornton. “Austin is the energy of our team. He has a great attitude and is a pleasure to be around. He always gives everything he has, and pushes himself and his teammates to be better. He always finds ways to bring energy to every game.”
The senior, Thornton, humbly discussed the season, saying that he feels like he and the team has slowed down a little after a fast start. He is hoping to bounce back this week, and finish the season strong heading into the playoffs.
Thornton started playing soccer on the playground of Eastbrook Elementary school. A friend coaxed him to play in a YMCA league, and he has played soccer ever since. Thornton attributes a lot of his success to his middle school and high school coaches.
When asked what he likes about soccer Thornton said, “I like that it’s a game that involves the whole team. The field is so big, one player can’t take over the game like you see in a sport like basketball.”
Thornton said he looks up to successful players like Ronaldo and Messi; people who can market themselves in addition to playing the sport. Along this line, Thornton plans to study entrepreneurship in college, and is still evaluating playing soccer.
In addition to soccer, Thornton is a member of Winfield’s baseball team.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor for Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.