Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week award to Willy Chambers of Winfield Soccer.
Chambers has been leading the way for the (5-2-1) Winfield Soccer team. The junior is a three-year starter and has been named captain for two years.
“The season has been going well. We already played two of our tougher opponents Catholic and Point Pleasant, and we battled them well,” said Chambers.
When discussing highlights this season, Chambers pointed to stopping a 5-against-1 scoring opportunity from his right center back position in the first game of the season against South Charleston.
Chambers has earned first team all-conference honors twice and second team all-region honors last year.
“Willy puts in a lot of work, and our team relies on his leadership in tough, tense situations. He is an incredible asset for our team and his leadership and experience helps corral the team when needed,” said head coach James Rader.
Chambers started playing soccer when he was around 6 years old, and he says he enjoys the friendships he has built in the sport. Chambers pointed to Coach Jay as a role model and mentor saying, “He has always helped me even since I was a freshman, which meant a lot to me back then.”
Winfield has been picking up steam, defeating Poca 9-2 and Scott 10-0 in their last two games. The Generals will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Herbert Hoover to take on the Huskies at 6 p.m.
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
