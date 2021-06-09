Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to Peyton Stover of the Winfield High School Baseball Team.
Stover had a great senior campaign, contributing to the Generals team in many ways.
Winfield High School Baseball Coach, Will Issacs, said “Peyton has been a pleasure to coach. He is a high-character guy who bought into the program early on. His freshman year he played six different positions and has led off for us his entire career.”
The short stop filled the stat sheet this year, batting .404 with an on-base percentage of .504, driving in 22 runs, and stealing 31 bases.
“Peyton is a catalyst for everything that we do offensively and defensively. He sets the tone in the clubhouse and everything we do from our weightlifting, speed work, and practice,” continued Coach Issacs.
Stover has grown up playing baseball and has played every year since T-ball.
“I am thankful for my parents and family who introduced me to baseball and have always supported me, along with the great coaches and mentors I’ve had throughout the years,” Stover said. “I like how you have to focus and improve individually, but at the end of the day you have to come together as a team to win the game.”
Stover will head to West Virginia State University this fall to study business and play baseball for the yellow jackets.
“I am looking forward to joining the program. They had a really good year last year, and I liked the coach and team culture on my visit,” he said.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week's male Gamer of the Week
