Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to Jackson Woodburn of the Winfield High School Golf Team.
Woodburn has gotten off to a hot start this season, shooting the low round in each of Winfield’s first three events. He shot 71 at the Capital City Classic, which featured 30 area high schools. The sophomore followed that with a 33 in a 9-hole match with Capital, St. Albans and Nitro at Big Bend, and a 36 in a 9-hole match with Herbert Hoover, St. Albans and Riverside at Little Creek Golf Course.
He is building off a great summer where he earned West Virginia Golf Association’s Calloway Junior Tour Player of the Year in the 15-16 age group, and made the cut at the 88th WV Open Championship. Woodburn has recently been selected to represent West Virginia at the Mid-Atlantic Junior Invitational.
Winfield Golf Coach Dean Bowers said, “Jackson earned the top spot on the team his freshman year and maintained that rank this year. He has a fantastic attitude about the game, a passion for perfection and a drive to improve.”
Woodburn started playing golf in sixth grade at Teays Valley Christian School, and has focused on the sport ever since. He attributes his quick rise in the sport to a lot of consistent practice. Woodburn said, “I love practicing, playing new courses, and trying to get better. If I don’t have a good day, I will get up the next day and go back to the range.” He continued, “I was able to make a lot of progress between my 8th- and 9th-grade year, because the golf courses were able to stay open during the pandemic.”
The Generals and Woodburn have high aspirations this season. Woodburn said, “We have a pretty good team. We want to win the state championship, and individually I want to shoot the low round at states.”
AJ White, MS, MBA, CSCS, is an instructor at Potential Plus at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
