St. ALBANS — Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present “Children of Eden” at 8 p.m. April 21, 22, 28 and 29, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30.
From musical theatre greats Stephen Schwartz and John Caird, “Children of Eden” is a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children, and faith — not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! The musical is based on the Book of Genesis, with Act I telling the story of Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel, while Act II deals with Noah and the flood. Adam, Eve, Noah and the “Father” who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children.
“Children of Eden” begins with the creation of the universe, and of a family — like all families sometimes the road can be rocky. Father breathes life into his children, Adam and Eve, the animals are named, and a snake slithers through the garden to change the family forever. Adam and Eve must leave the happiness they’ve known and learn how to become parents themselves, to their sons Cain, Abel and Seth. Father watches his children grow and change, bringing new perils to their lives, and learning to recover from loss. Many years later, Noah, in his turn, must guide his sons Shem, Ham, and Japheth. This joyous and inspiring musical celebrates the difficulty of choice, the importance of passion, the value of questioning, and the pain in allowing those you love to take risks and face the consequences.
The cast includes:
Father: Chris Sutton
Adam/Japheth: Ethan Grose
Eve/Aysha: Caroline McLaury
Noah: Loren Allen
Cain: Sidney Wolfe
Able/Ham: Elijah Kiser
Mama Noah: Jenn Scott
Seth/Shem: Joseph Singletary
And supporting cast: Susanna Morris, Seth Vannoy, Garrett Hughes, Hudson Leach, Cassidy Smith, Beatrice Kime, Rachel Bostic, Amanda West, Eve West, Janelle West, Jennifer Anderson, Tara Dotson, Doria Loftis, Evelyn Forget, Anne Davis.
The show is two hours, with intermission. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors/students and may be purchased online at www.albanartscenter.com or by calling 304-721-8896. Group rates are available for groups over 10.
