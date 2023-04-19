The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Albans Arts Center will present the family friendly stage show, “Children of Eden.”

St. ALBANS — Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present “Children of Eden” at 8 p.m. April 21, 22, 28 and 29, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30.

From musical theatre greats Stephen Schwartz and John Caird, “Children of Eden” is a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children, and faith — not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! The musical is based on the Book of Genesis, with Act I telling the story of Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel, while Act II deals with Noah and the flood. Adam, Eve, Noah and the “Father” who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children.

