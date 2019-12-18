Whether you are a seasoned stage veteran or a newbie entertaining the thought of entering the entertainment arena, the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans can enhance your theatrical skill sets early in 2020.
Located at 65 Olde Main Plaza, the Alban Arts Academy is enrolling for its spring semester Arts Academy, conducting classes for youths and adults in acting, improvisation, set construction, makeup and other stage (and backstage) endeavors.
More than two dozen classes will get underway on Jan. 20 and 21 at the Alban. Alban Arts Center Managing Director Adam Bryan will teach some of the acting classes and said this year’s academy will be the 10th, starting modestly in 2010. “We started with about eight students, give or take a student or two, and have well over 100 students from over seven counties who have come to take the classes from our academy.
“Overall, we’ve got some type of class for everyone,” Bryan said. “We start at about age 3 and go up to age 93.
“This semester, we’re offering some new things,” he said, “in an effort to get more adults involved. We’ll have an improv class in the afternoon for people who are free during the day and can take an improv class who may not be able to do it in the evening. Our idea is to get some more adults, preferably even some senior citizens, involved who don’t have things to do during the day and get them involved in the performing arts.”
The classes will cost $225 for the full 12-week sessions. An early bird discount of $25 off the registration fee is available for those registering before Jan. 18. A 10% discount is also available for registering for two or more classes within the same household.
Scholarships will be available. Application forms can be downloaded from www.albanartscenter.com/academy. They must be submitted to the Alban no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.
“That allows us to send some kids that may not have been able to, to take classes and let them partake,” said Bryan.
Online registration costs $25 and reserves a spot in the class. The remaining balance will be due in person on the first day of class, or a payment agreement may be arranged.
The schedule of classes and instructors includes:
- Acting, Joe Wallace, ninth grade to adults, Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Stage Makeup, Marlette Carter, fifth grade to adult, Mondays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Period Hair and Wig Styling, Tasha Harris, sixth grade to adults, Mondays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Advanced Period Hair and Wig Styling, Tasha Harris, sixth grade through adults, Tuesdays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Improv, Jeff Bukovinsky, first through fifth grade, Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Classical Acting, Marlette Carter, fifth grade through adult, Mondays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Pre-Acting, Jan Johnson, pre-K to kindergarten, Mondays, 4:15 to 5 p.m.
- Collegiate Acting, Leah Turley, ages 15 and older (by invitation only), Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Advanced Acting, Leah Turley, Mondays, 6:45-7:45 p.m. (by invitation only)
- Stage Craft, Marlette Carter, sixth grade to adult, Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Directing, Joe Wallace, seventh grade to adult, Mondays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Long-Form Improv, Joe Wallace, ninth grade to adult, Mondays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Musical Theatre, Brody Potter, second to sixth grade, Tuesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Musical Theatre, Brody Potter, seventh through 12th grade, Tuesdays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Acting, Adam Bryan, first through fifth grade, Tuesdays, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Acting 1.5, Adam Bryan, first through fifth grade, Tuesdays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Intro to Music Improv, Brody Potter, seventh grade to adult, Tuesdays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Acting, John Barton, sixth to eighth grade, Tuesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Stage Combat, John Barton, sixth grade to adult, Tuesdays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Play Writing, John Barton, sixth grade to adults, Tuesdays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Pre-Acting, Jan Johnson, pre-K to kindergarten, Tuesdays, 4:15 to 5 p.m.
- Improv, Jeff Bukovinsky, ninth to 12th grade, Tuesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Advanced Improv, Jeff Bukovinsky, ninth to 12th grade (invitation only), Tuesdays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Reader’s Theatre, Adam Bryan, seventh grade to adult, Tuesdays, 8 to 9 p.m.
- Prop Building and Management, Tasha Harris, fourth grade and up, Tuesdays, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- Improv in the Afternoon, Jim-Bob Williams, adults, Mondays, 1 to 2 p.m. This class will be a 10-week-semester offering and begin on Jan. 27. The cost for this class is $150, with multiple class discounts applicable.
All performance classes will have a final presentation, and students must be present for Tech Week rehearsals. Students in these classes will meet daily the week of April 5 through 11 to rehearse their showcase presentations. Showcase performances will be held on April 9, 10 and 11.
For further information and full descriptions of classes, visit www.albanartscenter.com, call the center at 304-721-8896 or direct email to albanarts@gmail.com.