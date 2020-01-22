PHILIPPI, W.Va.— Dr. Joan Propst, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, has released the Dean’s and Honorable Mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.

Full-time students who earned a 3.60 or above are named to the Dean’s List. Students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 are given honorable mention.

Dean’s List

Boone County: Mary Griffith

Cabell County: Kathryn Adkins

Logan County: Ally Kirk

Honorable Mention List

Cabell County: Olivia Keesee

Logan County: Kristina Ellis

Putnam County: Taylor Cox

Wyoming County: Levi Summe

