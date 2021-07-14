The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, June 28. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
Visitors in growing numbers from every state and many countries are drawn to Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo.
The farm, now in its fourth generation of Gritt family management, has expanded from basic agriculture to a variety of related interests for all ages.
“We want to be a four-season operation with things happening all the time,” Alexandria Pfost (pronounced POST) told Putnam Rotarians this morning.
A recent graduate in business and marketing at Marshall University, Pfost serves as “agritourism” manager for the Gritt operation, called by some in her Rotary audience as Putnam’s “Disney World” of farming.
Gritt’s Farm reaches out to the community with a variety of markets, and draws visitors in with farm-to-table dinners (about six each year), gardening workshops, and a “fun farm” with some thirty attractions.
The fun farm includes corn mazes, wagon rides, zip lines, apple cannons and pumpkin bowling. The farm has been opening one or two new attractions every year.
“Yesterday morning, we went to the Sissonville Academy,” Pfost said. “We had about six groups of kids for thirty minutes each. We talked to them about growing vegetables with hydroponics.
“We gave them a few vegetables to take home. We try to get them to try something new. Like kale. Many elementary schoolers have never tried kale before.
“The Capitol Market in downtown Charleston is a permanent market location that we have every spring to fall,” said Pfost, “but we have mobile markets too. Some are on a regular schedule and some are more pop-up style.
“On Saturday mornings during the summer, we usually set up at the Bridge Cafe & Bistro in Hurricane, and we usually have a location in St. Albans as well.
“We’re looking this summer to add more mobile markets. Usually in parking lots. They are unannounced. We go door to door. Some businesses invite us in.
“They want to know when the ‘Strawberry Lady’ will be around. If you have a business that would like for us to pop up on any given day, then let us know.”
The farm-to-table dinners in the farm pavilion are usually sold out far ahead of the event. The next dinner is planned for Saturday, July 31.
“We work with a head chef, Jeffrey Lyons, from Coco’s in downtown Charleston,” Pfost explained. “We send him a list of the fresh produce that we’re going to have in season, and he dreams up great menus.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to eat a fresh meal, and they know where they’re getting it from. But also the there’s the atmosphere of being on a farm in a place where they have an outdoor pavilion.”
“If it’s cool or raining, we have it in a greenhouse.”
A growing favorite for Gritt’s Farm fans is the Gourmet CSA program. Or Community Supported Agriculture.
CSA customers sign up for preferences, and customized boxes are prepared each week based on the current harvest.
Subscribers may edit box contents each week before pickup day. This cuts waste and makes meals easier to plan. Extra items added mean fewer trips to the grocery store.
“It’s a way for people to get fresh, local produce delivered right to them or at one of our pickup locations that we have throughout the Kanawha Valley,” said Pfost. “Our team spends a couple of days a week putting together orders for fresh produce in season.
“We try to take care of what people get, based on their preferences, and it’s somewhat randomized as well. It depends on what we’ve got on the farm. And we work with other local farms and businesses to provide things like mushrooms, honey, eggs — things we don’t have at Gritt’s,” she added.
“We’re coffee fans, too,” she said. “So we reached out to the Coal River Coffee Company in St. Albans. And now we sell Bob’s Breakfast Brew at Gritt’s Farm.
“We planted Christmas trees this year at Gritt’s Farm. In five to seven years, you will be able to cut your own Christmas tree at the farm.
“But in the next year or two, we will try to present Christmas events — kiddie rides, hot chocolate, maybe even Santa.”
Gritt’s Farm now keeps 400 acres in cultivation, the site at Buffalo and 100 acres at Leon.
For an event calendar and subscriptions go to www.grittsfarm.com.