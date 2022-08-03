The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211031 mu football 13.jpg
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) rushes up field against Florida International’s Eric Mitchell (2) during an NCAA football game in 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has been included on yet another preseason award watch list.

Ali, along with 51 other football players nationally were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, given annually to the collegiate American football player of the year.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media LLC.

Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

