The following is a synopsis of the Jan. 7 meeting of the Putnam Rotary. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
She wanted to tell Putnam Rotary about her agriculture-science classes at Buffalo High last year, but her audience this morning finally got Alisa Grady to admit national honors earned by her Bison team in project competition with the Future Farmers of America last year.
“I was supposed to go to Winfield High School,” she confided, “but I transferred to Buffalo solely for the FFA and agriculture program.
“There had been a program at Buffalo in the 1960s but they got rid of it. In 2012 Mrs. Danielle Grant reestablished it.
“At Buffalo they offer dual-credit classes,” said Grady. “Students are able to get both college credit and high school credit.
“And they give science credit at Buffalo for agriculture classes,” she continued. “Instead of taking the traditional science class, you can take an ag class and get your science credit.
“I was able to do various projects: We dissected the uterus of a pig. For an ag kid like me, I really loved it.
“We also had a horticulture class. Students were able to work in the greenhouse every single day. So we were not only learning about agriculture, but about discipline and how to take care of things.
“We had a new class in natural resources. Last year was the first year.”
A required part of the Bison agriscience program is “supervised agricultural experience.” “My SAE,” Grady explained, “was working at Call’s Meat Market, across from Hurricane City Park. I also show livestock at the Putnam County Fair.
“Some students do research, and some have SAEs that are more community-based. It’s something students have to do in order to be in FFA.”
After the club’s state convention last year, Grady took the first place honors in sales proficiency. “I stayed up on our web site that we have to keep records on, and I ended up being proficient in the area,” she said.
“A lot of scholarships are offered through FFA,” she continued. “I was awarded a national scholarship, and there have only been two people from Putnam County to receive that — and they were from Buffalo. And there are a lot of local scholarships such as the Rotary scholarship.
“In the leadership class at Buffalo, we had to write an essay once a week and turn it in for a scholarship. And Mrs. Grant graded them and she helped us correct them. I think that’s why I got so many scholarships — because of the help she gave me.
“I’m going into agriculture. But when I went into high school I did not want to be an ag major at all. I thought I was going to be a nurse or something completely different. But through classroom activities, I developed a passion for FFA and agriculture and that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing today.”
Grady was on the Marketing team, with Ty Parkins and Kayleigh Hayzlett, which won second place last October competing against 40 groups. “We lost by one point,” she said, “but our Plan,” which Grady presented, “took first place.”
Buffalo’s agriscience teacher Danielle Grant was recognized as Putnam Teacher of the Year in 2017, and her students have visited several times with the Rotary Club. Kathy Irvine, another student who transferred to Buffalo for the agriculture program, won a Rotary scholarship last year. And Bison graduate Megan Parsons served as state Secretary of FFA and promoted a state food bank in 2016.
As for Alisa Grady, now Secretary of the state FFA Association, she is a freshman this year at Potomac State College. She plans to transfer in two years to West Virginia University. “You knew everyone at Buffalo,” she said, “and I knew Potomac State would be a similar fit.”