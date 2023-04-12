The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — Chestnut Mountain Village, a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, is calling all church leaders, community leaders, foster and kinship families, and child welfare organizations from across the state of West Virginia to join the All in Foster Care Summit on May 3.

This event, being held at River Ridge Church Teays Valley in Hurricane, promises to be a powerful gathering of minds, aims to bring together church leaders, community members, national and state child welfare experts, and government officials to positively advance foster care in West Virginia, according to a news release.

