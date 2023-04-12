HURRICANE — Chestnut Mountain Village, a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, is calling all church leaders, community leaders, foster and kinship families, and child welfare organizations from across the state of West Virginia to join the All in Foster Care Summit on May 3.
This event, being held at River Ridge Church Teays Valley in Hurricane, promises to be a powerful gathering of minds, aims to bring together church leaders, community members, national and state child welfare experts, and government officials to positively advance foster care in West Virginia, according to a news release.
With a lineup of prominent speakers and panelists, the Summit will focus on key topics including the role of faith-based and community efforts in foster care, how churches can help vulnerable children and families, and successful national and state faith-based efforts to improve foster care. Attendees will also hear from former foster youth about their lived experiences, and learn how communities can work together to transform foster care in West Virginia.
This is a unique opportunity for church and community leaders to share their experiences, expertise, and resources to begin to build a system that better serves children in need.
The All in Foster Care Summit will feature nationally recognized experts including:
Jason Weber — national director of Foster Care Initiatives at the Christian Alliance for Orphans and author of the book “More than Enough: Transforming Foster Care Where You Live”
Dr. John DeGarmo — director of The Foster Care Institute and author of the books “Faith and Foster Care” and “The Church and Foster Care”
Lynn Johnson — president and founder of ALL IN Fostering Futures and former assistant secretary for The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families
Multiple former foster youth — Each of these individuals has experienced the foster care system and now advocates for positive change in the foster system throughout the U.S.
“The All in Foster Care Summit is a meaningful opportunity to begin to change foster care in West Virginia. Events such as the Summit can be catalysts for transformation,” Greg Clutter, director of Chestnut Mountain Village, said in the release.
Former Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and current President of All In Fostering Futures, Lynn Johnson, adds, “Faith-based movements are making a significant impact on foster care across the country and in West Virginia. It is heartening to see people coming together to address this critical issue and make a positive difference in the lives of children and families.”
Join the All In Foster Care Summit on May 3 at River Ridge Church Teays Valley in Hurricane. Summit check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the main program runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to register or to learn more can visit cmvwv.org. Attendees should register in advance.
About Chestnut Mountain Village
Chestnut Mountain Village, a ministry of Chestnut Mountain Ranch, is dedicated to creating Christ-centered communities to provide hope and homes for West Virginia’s vulnerable kids and families. To do this, the Village guides and equips West Virginia churches to care for vulnerable children and families by providing a proven, step-by-step ministry model that amplifies the Gospel, nurtures spiritual growth, and involves the entire church.
About Chestnut Mountain Ranch
Chestnut Mountain Ranch is a Christ-centered home and school in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Ranch reaches the hearts of young men and restores broken families through a structured, loving community. The Ranch vision is to restore hope to children and families. The Ranch is located just six miles south of Morgantown on nearly 300 beautiful acres. The Ranch is a Christ-centered safe haven for boys and families in crisis and a place for family restoration.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.