WINFIELD — The Putnam County Board of Education has announced its policy for free and reduced-priced meals for participants in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, the Child and Adult Care Food Program for Afterschool Snacks, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2021-22 school year.
The federal government is extending its funding for free meals at schools through the upcoming school year, which means all families will have the opportunity to get no-cost breakfast and lunch meals daily at school. Although all student meals are free of charge this school year, a meal application still must be completed in order to become eligible for other federal benefits that are offered (such as P-EBT).
Nutritionally balanced school meal programs have had a positive impact on student well-being and success.
Putnam County Schools has adopted the following family size income criteria for use in determining the eligibility of participants for free and reduced-priced meals:
- Household size: One = maximum annual income $16,744 for free meals; $23,828 for reduced-price meals
- Household size: Two = maximum annual income $22,646 for free meals; $32,227 for reduced-price meals
- Household size: Three = maximum annual income $28,548 for free meals; $40,626 for reduced-price meals
- Household size: Four = maximum annual income $34,450 for free meals; $49,025 for reduced-price meals
- Household size: Five = maximum annual income $40,352 for free meals; $57,424 for reduced-price meals
- Household size: Six = maximum annual income $46,254 for free meals; $65,823 for reduced-price meals
- Household size: Seven = maximum annual income $52,156 for free meals; $74,222 for
- reduced-price meals
- Household size: Eight = maximum annual income $58,058 for free meals; $82,621 for reduced-price meals
- For each additional family member, add: $5,902 for free meals; $8,399 for reduced-price meals
Participants from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
Application forms are now available at the Putnam County Board of Education Central Office location in Winfield. Forms will also be available at each school when school begins and will be sent home with students when the school year begins. All parents, guardians or adult household members wishing to apply for free or reduced price meals may either complete an online application at www.schoolcafe.com or complete a paper application. Additional copies of the application are available at all school sites and county central office.
The information provided on the application is confidential information to be used only for the purposes of determining eligibility of the participant or sharing this information with other agencies sponsoring USDA Child Nutrition Programs. An application may be submitted at any time during the school year, but must be submitted annually for continued eligibility. Information given on the application may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials.
So that the school or program officials can determine eligibility for free or reduced-price benefits, the household applying for a child must provide all of the following information listed on the application: Names of all household members; the last four digits of the Social Security number of the household member who signs the application or a statement that the household member does not possess one; amount and source of income received by each household member; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct. Households currently receiving Food Stamps or TANF benefits for children must indicate a Food Stamp/TANF Program Case Number for the household. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
Households with foster and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income earned by the foster child, on the same household application that includes their non-foster children. Foster payments received by the family from the placing agency are not considered income and do not need to be reported. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
Eligibility status remains in effect for one program year. If there is a change in household size or income that would reflect an increase in benefits for the program participant, reapplication is encouraged.
Under the provision of the free and reduced price meal policy the program director will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the decision, he/she may wish to request a hearing to appeal the decision, he/she should contact in writing to John Hudson, Superintendent, 77 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV, 25213.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
- FAX: 202-690-7442
- EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339; or 800-845-6136 (Spanish).
USDA is an equal opportunity provider.