HURRICANE — “If you build it, they will come.”
That’s what the voices tell Kevin Costner’s character in the classic sports film, “Field of Dreams.”
Tony Erwin hasn’t been hearing voices in his head, but he’s built it. And they have come.
Co-founder and CEO of Alpha Sports Academy in Hurricane, Erwin says, “I, along with other local coaches of various sports, have known for quite awhile that our community needs an indoor multi-sports complex. A large, indoor location that offers the space and equipment needed for baseball, football, soccer and fitness training.”
He adds, “Other places didn’t have everything we were looking for, so we decided to make our own space.”
Erwin, owner of and chiropractor at Putnam Chiropractic Center, father of three, and volunteer for various organizations, certainly wasn’t looking for more to add to his already full plate. However, Erwin, a Hurricane High School graduate, was passionate about creating a place in his community for kids to have access to superior athletic training.
“Alpha is not a business for us. My partners and I have day jobs,” he laughs. “This is an investment in our community and our children’s futures. In our county, we are blessed with hard-working kids who want to seriously train at their sport and with parents who are willing to support their children’s goals.”
Alpha opened its doors the week before Thanksgiving 2019 in the former Hurricane Hardware building. Located at 920 Midland Trail, the 5,000-square-foot space has been renovated by Erwin and his partners, Steven Petry, Jason Drake and Chris Massey (a former Marshall University and NFL football player).
“We found a building that was just right for our needs. Everything just came together and the vision took life,” Erwin enthuses.
The vision he is referring to is one of sports and fitness excellence.
“Alpha, the first letter in the Greek alphabet, represents the first and the best. We aspire to be a top-notch training ground, wherein the clinics and camps we offer are the first and the best of their kind.”
So far, Alpha has offered a number of high-quality clinics, including a Defensive Back clinic hosted by WVU legend Ricky Sherrod. Young football players have flocked from surrounding communities and even out-of-state to attend the clinics offered by Chris Massey, Alpha’s director of Football Operations.
Steve Jeffrey, a pedorthist by day and a volunteer football and baseball coach by night, now finds himself at Alpha frequently.
“As league president of the Hurricane Youth Football League and as a coach for many years, I’ve seen the need that our community has for a place like Alpha. In West Virginia, during the winter months, it’s nearly impossible for our kids to stay active outdoors and to prepare for their upcoming sports seasons. In the past, many players would opt not to come to a winter outdoor training opportunity. We have much better attendance now that we are meeting at Alpha. Alpha is providing a safe environment in which players can stay active and in good shape.”
Alpha hosts a multitude of training opportunities and events, such as clinics for hitting, pitching, soccer, and football. Fitness classes are offered, along with Fit Dads conditioning groups and physical education classes for home-schooled students. Experienced coaches are available to offer private training for players who might be behind in their sports and need extra help or for those just wanting to improve their skills. Individuals, groups, and teams can rent space for practice or training sessions. Equipment for various sports is available for rent as well, including batting cages, pitching machines, and pitching mounds, for example.
Jeffrey admits, “Finding space for football conditioning or batting practice has been difficult as a coach. If we do find a space, there is no equipment available.”
He continues, “At Alpha, though, our kids show up with their bats and helmets, and everything else is provided. Alpha has the baseballs, pitching machines, and batting cages that we need. They also have equipment for other sports, all included in the rental price.”
With all of the opportunities Alpha offers, it is no wonder that over 250 hours of training time have been booked since it opened in late November. Over the past few months, children as young as 7 and “youngsters” in their 40s have participated in various events and classes at Alpha.
“Alpha is really for anyone,” Erwin states, “but especially for those wanting to train for specific sports or overall conditioning. We envision Alpha becoming the community leader in sports training for years to come.”
It has already become a hub for local sports activity, a perpetual swinging door. A football team exits as a baseball team enters, well into the evening hours. It is also a hub for information.
“Newcomers to the area would benefit from dropping by to learn about all the sports opportunities offered in our community,” says Jeffrey.
Jeffrey is happy that as a Hurricane resident, he now doesn’t have to leave town for a place to train and condition his players.
“Tony and the others at Alpha truly want to offer the very best to our local sports community. And they are always looking for ways to grow and improve.”
One way that Alpha is already expanding its vision is by renting out space for parties, which includes the use of games such as Nerf, Laser Tag, Kickball, Wiffleball, and more.
“The first three months of 2020 are already booked,” Erwin marvels. “Just in the short time we’ve been open, so many groups have reached out to us wanting to use our space, including cheerleading, volleyball and archery groups. I think that goes to show how badly our community needed this type of facility.”
If you build it…
For more information about Alpha Sports Academy or to access their upcoming events, check their Facebook page or their website, www.alphasportsacademy.net.