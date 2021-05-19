HURRICANE — Alpha Federal, a business unit of Alpha Technologies, has been selected as a prime contractor on the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule indefinite quantity contract vehicle (IDIQ). The IDIQ, awarded in second-quarter 2021, has a total estimated value of up to $20 million over a five-year period, inclusive of a one-year base period and four one-year options, according to a news release from the Hurricane-based company.
Alpha Technologies is a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business headquartered in Hurricane, with a global datacenter located in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Under the contract, Alpha Federal will deliver data center services to the US Geological Survey. The effort will align with the Department of the Interior Enterprise Architecture and Application Rationalization efforts, which will take advantage of technological advances as they become available and mature their Data Center Optimization Initiative.
Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies, said the Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County has been instrumental to his company’s success.
“Thanks to the staff at Workforce Development Board for educating us on state opportunities available for training our employees,” Tate said in the news release. “Using the WDB Incumbent Workers Program, we were able to train our administrative and technical staff with the following skill sets: security analysts, network security, facility security and compliance, which have equipped us to successfully compete against some of the best IT companies in the world for federal contracts.”
Dr. Julie M. Norman, executive director of the Kanawha County workforce development board, said it’s all part of her organization’s mission.
“The mission of the Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County is to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to assist employers in finding and developing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy,” she said in the news release. “We were happy to partner with Alpha Technologies in training their existing workers for these new and exciting opportunities.”