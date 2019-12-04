HURRICANE — Alpha Technologies, a service-disabled veteran owned small business with headquarters in Hurricane has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration IT70 Cloud Services Contract.
This means that government agencies can now purchase Alpha Technologies’ Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from their IT70 scheduled contract.
Alpha Technologies, an information technology firm, has offices located in South Charleston, downtown Charleston, Clarksburg, Beckley, Fairmont, Huntington and Washington, D.C.
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a service model that delivers computer infrastructure on an outsourced (pay as you go) basis, making cloud solutions much more affordable and scalable, according to a news release from Alpha Technologies.
Typically, IaaS provides hardware, storage, servers and data center space or network components; it may also include software.
Government agencies can benefit from the Cloud services offered on the GSA Schedule because it provides centralized, streamlined access to cloud computing services that meet eligible government, state, and local needs.
Cloud services is a growing need for agencies; during the third quarter in 2019, government agencies spent over $180 million on cloud services. As of October 2019, there are 157 approved vendors listed on the Cloud SIN 132-40 and of those 91 are providing IaaS services.