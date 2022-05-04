HURRICANE — Alpha Technologies, a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business headquartered in West Virginia, has announced its new Alpha Voice business phone offering.
This latest solution builds on Alpha’s legacy of managed service innovation hosted from their 80,000-square-foot global data center in South Charleston, according to a news release. Alpha Voice provides several collaboration tools that are designed to make employees more productive and offers cost-saving benefits to organizations looking for an alternative to legacy phone company service.
Over the last few years, businesses, schools and government entities pivoted to a hybrid work model quickly and chose makeshift IT solutions.
“Our men and women worked diligently to engineer and create business packages that help manage communication costs, facilitates a hybrid work environment, along with a platform that supports higher productivity,” Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies, said in the release. “With its enterprise-grade capabilities, organizations can better and more proficiently manage their workforce and better serve their customers. We’ve seen customers’ needs evolve and, based on market feedback, many buyers are dissatisfied with their current providers; therefore, we developed a comprehensive line of services that address the needs for just about anyone looking for a better solution.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.