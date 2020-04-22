In times of uncertainty, crisis or tragedy, we often see the words of the beloved, late Fred Rogers, of the long-running PBS children’s show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” circulating on social media: “When I was a boy, and I would hear about something scary ... my mother said, ‘Always look for the helpers. You’ll always find somebody who’s trying to help.’ To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people around this world.”
Mister Rogers’ words still ring true today as the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many caring people around the world — and many right here in Putnam County — who are pitching in to help in creative and compassionate ways.
The Putnam Herald will highlight these efforts each week in this column, “The Helpers.” If you know of any person or organization that is working to help during this pandemic, please email the information to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com for possible publication in future columns.
Hurricane police participate in drive-by party
When a little girl couldn’t have a birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her parents got creative and organized a drive-by birthday party. It was made even more special when three Hurricane Police Department officers drove by with their cruiser lights on.
Calling all cars
When family and friends of a boy with autism and a special love of vehicles began planning a drive-by birthday party for him, they extended an invitation online for owners of big trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles, fast cars, and anything else on wheels to drive by his house at a specified time to help him celebrate. Well, the response grew so big, the birthday party was moved to the Liberty Square parking lot in Hurricane to accommodate all of the traffic.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the birthday boy received the surprise of his young life when dozens of vehicles paraded past him outside of the old Magic Mart.
Donuts for daughters
Shoutout to Wendy Simkins-Frazier and the team at Dunkin Donuts provided a special sweet treat for the young daughters of a Hurricane man who has been critically ill with COVID-19. Not only are the two youngsters missing their father, by they and their mother also had to stay in isolation for two weeks because they had been exposed to the virus.
There is such a thing as a free lunch
Putnam County Bank provided a full lunch from Drips Cafe on Main Street for the Hurricane Fire & Rescue members. It was a delicious thank-you for the first responders.
Fun fundraiser
Tony Erwin, owner of Putnam Chiropractic in Hurricane, decided to have a fundraiser for the family in Hurricane whose father has been fighting COVID-19 in intensive are.
Initially, Erwin was trying to raise $500 by having folks sponsor matchbox cars that he would race and stream online. This happened over the weekend, and as of Monday morning, Erwin had raised $1,180 for the family and was continuing to accept donations through the end of the day.