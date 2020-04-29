In times of uncertainty, crisis or tragedy, we often see the words of the beloved, late Fred Rogers, of the long-running PBS children’s show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” circulating on social media: “When I was a boy, and I would hear about something scary ... my mother said, ‘Always look for the helpers. You’ll always find somebody who’s trying to help.’ To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people around this world.”
Mister Rogers’ words still ring true today as the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many caring people around the world — and many right here in Putnam County — who are pitching in to help in creative and compassionate ways.
The Putnam Herald will highlight these efforts each week in this column, “The Helpers.” If you know of any person or organization that is working to help during this pandemic, please email the information to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com for possible publication in future columns.
Food drive
O’Dell Orthodontics will host a food drive at its Teays Valley office from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
All canned and nonperishable food will go to the Community Cupboard in Hurricane.
The office is located at
3518 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. The phone number is 304-562-1000.
A special birthday
The City of Hurricane recognized the 50th birthday of Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins on Thursday, April 23, with a drive-by birthday parade. Emergency vehicles, blaring lights and sirens, drove by the police headquarters to wish Mullins a happy 50th.
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards also invited community members to share photos and memories of Mullins on his Facebook page.
Auctioning nostalgia for a good cause
Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, owned by Matt Leary, auction its business sign to help raise money for the family of Brandon and Lori Vovk. Brandon, a Hurricane resident, recently returned home to his wife and young daughters after fighting for his life on a ventilator due to complications from coronavirus.
The business recently replaced its sign, and the owner, knowing several people had inquired about purchasing the old one to display in their own homes, decided to auction it to help the Vovk family.
Edwards helped to conduct the auction via Facebook. The winning bidder was Todd Erwin. After being informed he was the top bidder, Erwin commented,
“Very happy to win this sign. But extremely happy knowing the money is going to a great family. Continued prayers to the Vovk Family and Brandon’s journey back to a healthy life.”
Parking lot parade
With news that West Virginia public schools would not be having in-person classes for the remainder of the school year, teachers and staff at Buffalo Elementary found a creative way to safely connect with students.
The Buffalo Elementary Parking Lot Parade last Wednesday, April 22, allowed parents to drive their students through the school parking lot, where teachers and staff were parked around the perimeter so they could wave and shout at students, and, most importantly, see their students’ smiling faces, which they are missing so much right now.
Local food finder
The Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau is continuing to maintain an up-to-date list of are restaurants that are still open for carryout, curbside pickup, and/or delivery.
This free service helps restaurants get the word out that they are still open for business, and helps hungry consumers find delicious meals from local businesses they wish to support.
The CVB is also maintaining a list of local retailers that remain open for telephone or internet purchases with pickup or shipping options.
Find both lists at www.visitputnamwv.com.