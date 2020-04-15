In times of uncertainty, crisis or tragedy, we often see the words of the beloved, late Fred Rogers, of the long-running PBS children’s show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” circulating on social media: “When I was a boy, and I would hear about something scary ... my mother said, ‘Always look for the helpers. You’ll always find somebody who’s trying to help.’ To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people around this world.”
Mister Rogers’ words still ring true today as the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many caring people around the world — and many right here in Putnam County — who are pitching in to help in creative and compassionate ways.
The Putnam Herald will highlight these efforts each week in this column, “The Helpers.” If you know of any person or organization that is working to help during this pandemic, please email the information to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com for possible publication in future columns.
Residents step up with anonymous donations
An anonymous Hurricane resident filled a container with food, toilet paper, paper towels, $20 cash and a note to “Have a nice day!” and asked Mayor Scott Edwards to deliver it to a family in need.
Edwards posted details of the good deed on Facebook, prompting more people to step up and help their fellow community members.
“That sparked a bunch of folks to do similar things,” Edwards said. “Some made donations to the local cupboard, which is much needed, and one donated a nearly new bicycle.
“One family called me and they donated a large bag of food and essentials, another family went to Walmart and put together (3) full Easter meals, complete with a turkey and the sides, and a third family put together (3) totes for families with kids —- they included food, toilet paper, paper towels, candy, Easter eggs, coloring books, a card and various other goodies.
“I’m so proud of what people will do in times like these,” Edwards commented.
Easter bunny makes house calls
Hurricane Fire & Rescue vehicles formed a caravan to escort the Easter Bunny through every neighborhood in Hurricane on Saturday, so the bunny could greet and wave to children at their own homes. Resident Kimberly Harper just so happens to know the Easter bunny and was able to convince her to climb atop a large firetruck and ride through the city streets for several hours.
See photos of the event on page 3A.
A little help with picking up the pieces
A severe storm system moved through the county last week, adding insult to injury during an already uncertain time, as some area residents suffered storm damage to the homes they are supposed to be sheltering in.
Carroll Contracting Services, LLC, immediately took action to offer clean-up help, free of charge.
Owner Fred Carroll wrote on his Facebook page on April 9, “To all my friends within a 10 mile radius of Hurricane...If last night’s storm did any damage to your property my son and I (Carroll Contracting Services, LLC) will volunteer our labor services free of charge and schedule you in...to help clean up the mess... My heart hurts for anyone having to wake up to this mess this morning after quarantining for so long.
“Don’t thank us... Thank God for putting this on my heart! God works through His people... Stay safe!” Carroll wrote.
A drive-by birthday party
A Hurricane man who turned 85 last week was celebrated with a drive-by birthday party, organized by his granddaughter.
Family, friends, neighbors, and even members of the Hurricane Police Department drove my to wave and share birthday greetings from a safe distance.
“His smile on his face said it all,” said the birthday boy’s daughter, Susan Bennett.
Kids keeping kids fed
The Winfield High School Baseball Team donated dozens of bottles of Gatorade and bags of potato chips — enough to fill a picnic table and a bench — to the Hurricane Police Department’s Backpack Buddies program to help feed children in need during this pandemic.
Getting creative during quarantine
Uncork & Create, located at Area 34 in Hurricane, has been offering free art and cooking tutorials via Facebook Livestream.
At 11 a.m. on April 16, Uncork & Create will host “Learn to Draw Majestic Elephants with Kevin.”
The tutorials are free, but donations are being accepted from anyone who wants to help keep the small business afloat.
Search for Uncork & Create on Facebook or go to uncorkandcreate.com.
Sharing dip is caring
Whiskey Taco restaurant, located on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, was forced to shut down because of the pandemic.
But first, the restaurant provided a final treat for its customers in the form of “free dip care packages.”
From noon until 5 p.m. on March 23, the restaurant handed out free packages of tortilla chips and a variety of dips. People were instructed to simply drive up to the front door, and the goodies were delivered to their car.
As of Monday, the restaurant was working on a plan to re-open for curbside pickup and delivery, and had hoped to be up and running by today. Follow Whiskey Taco on Facebook for updates, or visit www.whiskeytacowva.com/menu.html.