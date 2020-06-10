CHARLESTON — June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating with a “Homegrown Heroes” contest in recognition of the commitment, strength and perseverance of the Alzheimer’s community.
The Homegrown Heroes contest, sponsored by PhRMA, will recognize dementia caregivers, front-line workers caring for this vulnerable population, first responders, and all those fighting to end Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Through June 14, individuals can nominate ordinary people who do extraordinary things. Nominations can be made by sharing the nominee’s photos and stories with the WV Chapter by calling 304-343-2717, or emailing wvinfo@alz.org. Entries should include a photo of the nominee with a brief (150 words or less) description of how the hero has helped fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.
With the hope of inspiring others, the Alzheimer’s Association will feature the nominations on social media June 15-20. The public can vote for the most inspiring “Homegrown Heroes” by “liking” their photos on the Chapter’s Facebook page.
All nominees will receive recognition. The five individuals receiving the most votes will be awarded a custom Blenko glass piece and yard sign to display at their homes or work.
Winners will be announced the evening of June 20, which is also the summer solstice and has the longest period of daylight of the year.
“The day with the most light is the day we fight,” said Sharon M. Rotenberry, executive director of the WV Chapter. “The Longest Day is when many volunteers host fundraisers for the Association. We thought it would be the perfect day to honor our Homegrown Heroes.”
To find out more about The Longest Day, go to alz.org/tld.