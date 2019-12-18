The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Tuesday, Dec. 3. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
American Electric Power manages a customer call center in Hurricane which serves parts of 11 states, Putnam Rotarians heard this morning.
People in charge include senior supervisor Roberta Hale and customer operations supervisor Michelle Witt.
With computers and advances in technology in recent years, improvements are continually underway to improve customer services and efficiency of operation, they said.
Hale began working with the utility in 1981. “I was 2 years old at the time,” she laughed. “We had four desks in Huntington for calls and walk-in customers. Now there are 200 agents at the Hurricane Center.
“At the first of the month,” she said, “there was a line down the street. It was a social event.
“Everybody paid a deposit for service. Now, if you pay on time and have a good credit record, there is no deposit.
“We pulled a card file for every address. We typed out four copies and ran a ‘pony’ for service orders. Now on computers, orders go out immediately to the field. Everything today is automated.”
Credit information took time to verify, she said. That’s why all new customers had to pay a deposit.
“Now everybody can pay online. You can report outages online. You can get mobile alerts on your phone. Most of our calls are about outages.”
A check of call distribution helps identify whether a problem is with a transmission or a distribution line. At one time, not so long ago, service requests had to be hand-carried to the work crews.
Now the work orders go quickly through a computer network. And for customers, a report of service outages and estimated time for repair is posted on the internet in real time.
Michelle Witt began working with AEP 12 years ago as a service specialist. “Operations continue to evolve and improve,” she said. While the Hurricane center takes care of most needs for the local area, she said, the the office handles some duties for the entire company.
All medical certificates are processed through the Hurricane office. Waiver of deposits, and agency payments are all handled through Hurricane.
When call volume is high, communications are routed to other centers in the 11 states served by AEP.
The utility offers an assistance program, which, in West Virginia, is funded through the Department of Health and Human Resources.
These programs are supervised through state government agencies, such as the Public Service Commission. “So for 11 states,” said Witt, “you have 11 sets of regulations to follow. “
“Watch for scams, especially if someone threatens to terminate service for late payment of a bill. We never call by phone about payments.
“Be prepared for outages,” Witt told Rotarians. “Learn about help for life support. Always be prepared. We work with Red Cross and emergency services. We have information about shelter centers and duration of outages.
“We’ve come a long way in efficiency of services, but we’re always trying to improve.”