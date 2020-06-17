CHARLESTON — American Torque Sports will host a tryout/showcase for baseball players ages 19-25 in Charleston.
The tryout portion is set for 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 7-9 at Shawnee Park Sports Complex. The best players will come back July 10 and 11 for showcase games to impress scouts and coaches.
American Torque expects scouts from Major League Baseball, independent leagues such as the Frontier League, and Mexican professional baseball to be at the tryouts and games.
Former professional ballplayers will be available and information will immediately be sent world-wide to scouts and officials. This is your chance to be seen, discovered or get back into the game.
According its website, American Torque was founded on the principle that a superior baseball and softball experience for high school and college-age players should not only instill the importance of sportsmanship, respect, integrity and professional attitude, but also demonstrate with purpose their skills and talents to college and pro coaches.
Go to www.americantorquevelocity.com for registration information.