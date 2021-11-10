HURRICANE — Monday, Nov. 1, was declared “Andy Ball Day in the City of Hurricane” during City Council’s regular meeting last week.
Mayor Scott Edwards read a public proclamation lauding Ball’s 50 years as a tennis coach and shook Ball’s hand as photographers and a television news crew recorded the moment.
At the center of all the hubbub stood 79-year-old Ball, wearing jeans, an Adidas jacket, and a rather surprised expression.
You see, Ball, after 50 years of coaching tennis at various Putnam County schools, does not view himself as a tennis guru. He hasn’t kept records of wins or of undefeated seasons — though his players have certainly racked those up.
For him, it is all about the kids. And the tennis.
Folks who know Andy Ball as a coach of many years — with a love of the sport that he has bequeathed to his children and grandchildren — would be surprised to learn that when he started coaching, he knew next to nothing about it.
“In the early ‘70s, I was asked to start a tennis team at Hurricane High School, but I told them I knew nothing about the game,” he recalls. “I had coached football, boys’ basketball, and girls’ basketball, but I knew little about tennis. The nearest tennis court was in Charleston!”
Ball, who had graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with a degree and teaching certificate in English and social studies, accepted the challenge anyway.
“I read books and articles and talked to lots of people to become more acquainted with the game,” Ball recounts. “My wife and I got tennis rackets using our Top Value stamps and began going out with our two children to learn the game. It didn’t take long for me to feel that I was going to enjoy tennis for a long time.”
Equipped with his growing knowledge of and appreciation for the sport, Ball started Hurricane High School’s first tennis program. By day, he was a counselor at HHS. In the evenings, he coached the boys’ team and for many seasons, the girls’ team, too.
Ball established some principles that became hallmarks of his coaching, such as never cutting a player from the team because of lack of ability.
“At times I had well over 20 players on our boys’ and girls’ teams, even though only 12 were needed,” Ball states. “I worked as much with the beginning players, even if they didn’t play on the starting team, as I did with the experienced players, and I tried to make sure everyone got to play a match even though they didn’t start.”
Ball also communicated four directives to each of his teams.
“I told all of my players to have fun; represent themselves, their parents, and their schools well; give 100% effort, and try to win some matches — in that order,” he explains.
And win, they have — as evidenced by Ball’s Hurricane Middle School boys’ tennis team, who won the MVAC Championship this year and were celebrated at Hurricane’s recent City Council meeting alongside the girls’ team, coached by Gennifer Taylor.
Since Ball’s retirement in 1996, he has not stopped coaching; he has been training students on the courts at Poca High, Poca Middle, Winfield High, and Hurricane Middle ever since.
Along the way, Ball has made many unforgettable memories.
Like coaching his son Kevin and daughter Laura, who both played No. 1 positions on their teams the same year (Kevin would go on to be state champion at the No. 1 position in 1982 and 1983, and later a scholarship player at WVU).
Coaching alongside Laura was another special memory. Her twin children — Ball’s grandkids — played on the tennis team at Hurricane Middle.
“During that period, we had almost 100 students who came out for the teams, so we added intramural teams in order that everyone could play,” Ball recollects. “Practices and matches were a pleasing sight of so much activity and fun being had by both students and parents.”
Ball also cherishes the memory of helping Poca Middle School start a tennis program and watching those players win the conference tournament their first year.
“It is fun to watch students go from not knowing anything about the sport to getting so excited when they begin to have some success,” Ball says. “It pleases me to introduce kids to a sport that they will be able to enjoy their entire lives.”
Ball may have come to tennis as an adult, but that makes him no less an advocate of the sport.
“Tennis has all the qualities I want in a sport,” he says. “It is a lifetime sport, it is easy to get a match together since only one other person is needed to play, and it is great exercise.”
He adds, “I think there are a lot of kids out there who don’t fit into most sports, but everyone can fit into tennis.”
Being recognized by the City of Hurricane and having a day named after him probably won’t change Andy Ball’s life much.
He will still enjoy bumping into former tennis players of his who tell him that playing tennis was one of their best experiences in school. He will still marvel that in his 50th year, he’s coaching the sons and daughters of his former players.
And Ball will still feel, in fact, that his work as a tennis coach is not over.
“After 50 years of coaching, I hope my coaching career is just getting started,” he said.