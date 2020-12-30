The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
Anna Krecklow heads a team of 10 volunteers in the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, which recently joined Putnam Rotary and the Park Board to work on the Walter Nature Park.
The NCCC team members serve 10-month tours of service during which they complete six or more community projects, Krecklow told Putnam Rotarians this morning.
This team’s first projects included assistance with Habitat for Humanity in home construction in South Carolina. Then in North Carolina, they partnered with a Long-term Recovery Alliance to repair storm damage.
The team came to West Virginia on request of Lowell Wilks, project coordinator for the nonprofit Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail.
In addition to their work in the Walter Nature Park at Red House, the AmeriCorps NCCC team established a walking trail from Nitro Elementary School to Ridenour Lake.
During their visit in Putnam, they were housed at Camp Appalachia, the former Camp Happy Valley.
Their next project, Krecklow said, will include repairs and restoration work at the Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia’s Prince William County.
NCCC team members receive about $4,000 for living expenses during their 10 months in the program. Room and board is provided.
In addition, team members may qualify for educational scholarships at the end of their service.
“You never know what you’re going to be doing,” team leader Krecklow told Putnam Rotarians. “But,” she continued, “I love helping communities whatever help they need.
“I wanted to join AmeriCorps NCCC because it was perfect balance between leadership and service,” she said.
Prior to her appointment as a team leader in AmeriCorps, Krecklow graduated from Illinois State with a degree in organizational leadership management.