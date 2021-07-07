NITRO, W.Va. — The biggest lake in Kanawha County will be the site of the annual City of Nitro Catfish Tournament. The annual event is set for Friday, July 23, at the city’s 27-acre Ridenour Lake.
“We believe the annual event helps fisherman become familiar with our beautiful Ridenour Lake,” Jim Caudill, president of the Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission, said. “It’s an event that attracts fisherman from all over the region.”
The catfish tournament will take place from 6 until 11 p.m. and everyone can sign up beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. The cost will be $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fish. Children younger than 12 years old can enter free. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant. The lake will be stocked with big catfish earlier in the week.
Ridenour Lake is located at the end of 21st Street in Nitro.